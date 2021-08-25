Sales of gray market luxury goods are booming

Retail News
Sales of gray market luxury goods are boomingThe New York Times 08/24/2021
The gray market of personal luxury goods grew eight percent last year to $257 billion worldwide, according to Luca Solca, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. Gray market goods, unlike counterfeit black market items, are authentic but have no relationship with brand manufacturers. The goods are being sold at significant discounts to prices charged through conventional channels.
Discussions
