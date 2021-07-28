Sales numbers show a return to the old normal

Retail News
Sales numbers show a return to the old normalFortune 07/28/2021
Sales of products that skyrocketed early on during the novel coronavirus pandemic, including cleaning supplies and toilet paper, have returned to pre-pandemic levels. A similar pattern is being seen with online order deliveries where UPS reported that package shipping volume was down 2.9 percent in the U.S., the first quarterly drop since 2011.
Discussions
