Salad vending startup gets $30M in latest funding round

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Farmer’s Fridge, a startup that sells salads and other meals from vending machines, plans to double the number of units it operates as a result of $30 million in funding it received from a venture capital fund run by Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google. The company, which currently has 185 vending units in Chicago and Milwaukee, plans to add another 225 this year and as many as 500 next year while expanding into other cities including Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis and St. Louis.