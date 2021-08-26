Salad chain Sweetgreen to put robots to work in its kitchen

Retail News

Sweetgreen has acquired Spyce, a startup that uses robots to prepare up to 350 salads an hour before shipping them to their destinations using an all-electric vehicle fleet of 20 trucks. “Spyce and Sweetgreen have a shared purpose,” Sweetgreen CEO and co-founder Jonathan Neman said in a statement. “We built Sweetgreen to connect more people to real food and create healthy fast food at scale for the next generation, and Spyce has built state-of-the-art technology that perfectly aligns with that vision.”