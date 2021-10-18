SaksWorks combines department store and co-working space

Retail News
SaksWorks combines department store and co-working spaceThe New York Times 10/18/2021
Saks Fifth Avenue is adding co-working spaces to its department stores. The SaksWorks concept opened for the first time last month with space at the retailer’s flagship store in Midtown Manhattan and another on the site of a former Saks in the Financial District. The company is counting on New Yorkers who want a break from working in their tiny apartments to be attracted to space designed for them.
Discussions
