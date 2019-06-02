Saks unveils its ‘theatrical’ NYC flagship remodel

Retail News

USA Today

The new look of Saks Fifth Ave’s Manhattan flagship is unabashedly luxurious and dramatic. Management moved fragrances and cosmetics to the second floor, devoting the ground floor space mostly to handbags, gloves and accessories. Saks created a visual centerpiece for the space with a new escalator designed by world-famous architect Rem Koolhaas. Management is also stepping up attentiveness on the ground floor with personal advisors who will guide shoppers on handbag decisions and help them personalize their items with monogramming and embossing.