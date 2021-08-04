Saks Fifth Avenue to end fur sales

Retail News

Fortune

Saks Fifth Avenue announced it will close its fur salons by the end of this fiscal year, Jan. 29, and discontinue selling all products made with animal fur by early 2023. “We recognize that trends constantly evolve, and that the sale of fur remains a significant social issue,” said chief merchandising officer Tracy Margolies. “As such, eliminating it from our assortment is the right step for us to take at this time.”