Sainsbury’s to look outside for its next CEO

Retail News
Sainsbury’s to look outside for its next CEOReuters 08/19/2019
British grocer Sainsbury’s is not speaking with internal candidates about succeeding current CEO Mike Coupe in the future. Mr. Coupe, who is reported to have the support of the company’s board and shareholders, is not expected to leave Sainsbury’s in the near term. The grocer failed in its attempt to acquired Walmart-owned Asda earlier in the year.
