Rx sales lift CVS results despite front of store challenges

Rx sales lift CVS results despite front of store challengesCNBC 02/16/2021
CVS reported that same-store sales grew 5.3 percent during the fourth quarter as prescriptions were up 7.5 percent even as its front of store business fell 1.8 percent. The retailer, which posted higher than expected earnings, said it saw traffic declines at its drugstores as the need for over the counter cold and allergy medications waned.
