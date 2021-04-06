Russian group linked to JBS attack

Retail News

CNBC

REvil, a well-known Russian hacker group, has been linked to the recent ransomware attack on JBS, the largest meatpacker in the world. The company’s operations were disrupted in the U.S. and Australia before the issue was resolved. “They [REvil] are protected most likely by Russian intelligence or the Russian government, as are most ransomware groups, which has allowed them to flourish over the last 18 months,” Marc Bleicher of Arete Incident Response.