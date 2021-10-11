Rural pharmacies face tough going

Retail News
Rural pharmacies face tough goingThe Washington Post 11/10/2021
Independently-owned corner drugstores are vanishing from rural counties across the U.S., leaving many Americans without nearby access to pharmacies. Twelve percent of the population now lives in areas where they need to travel more than 15 minutes to reach a pharmacy or in areas where there are not enough stores to meet demand.
