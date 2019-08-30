Running low on options, Forever 21 plans for bankruptcy

Retail News
Running low on options, Forever 21 plans for bankruptcyBloomberg 08/28/2019
The beleaguered fashion retailer, Forever 21, is seeking a potential debtor-in-possession loan in preparation for taking the company into Chapter 11, Bloomberg reported yesterday. The company has for some time been attempting to secure other forms of financing and is working with advisers to help restructure its debt, but negotiations with possible lenders have yet to prove productive.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!