Rothy’s pursues growth opening brick & mortar stores

Rothy’s, the online women’s and kid’s shoe brand founded in 2016, turned a profit in its 600-square-foot shop in San Franciso within four months of its opening. The brand is now looking to open five other locations, including one store in Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. plus two others in Los Angeles.The company is focusing on opening locations in its strongest markets and plans to add more new stores next year.