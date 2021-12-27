Robots and automation replace workers at retailers and restaurants

Retail News
Robots and automation replace workers at retailers and restaurantsCNBC 12/27/2021
Sam’s Club is using robots to scrub floors and scan product. Walgreens uses automation to fill prescriptions. Tablets are replacing cashiers at some Starbucks. White Castle and Buffalo Wild Wings are testing robots that flip burgers or make chicken wings. The Sprinkles cupcake chain has replaced cashiers with self-checkout kiosks. A consultant says impatient customers are ok with it all.
