Robotic big rigs are slow to hit the road

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Automated tractor-trailer trucks are seen as a way for companies to improve their ability to meet supply chain demands and cut costs. The promise of the technology, however, is presently still no more than that. Companies still must overcome technical hurdles before we see the big robotic rigs on the nation’s highways in big numbers. “Even though technically it may be feasible, we do not think we are going to see autonomous trucks in the next two to three years,” said Sudarsan Thattai, chief information officer at Lineage Logistics.