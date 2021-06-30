Retail News

Robomart hits the road with store-hailing service

Autoweek 06/29/2021

Think of Robomart as Uber but, instead of vehicles showing up at a destination to pick up travelers, its vans arrive at their destination carrying the same types of items carried in convenience stores. After an individuals places and order, a van pulls up to the designated location, opens its sliding door and enables customers to buy the items they want. “With delivery apps you waste time creating a basket, waiting for a delivery window, and relying on someone else to pick your goods. With store-hailing you’re calling the store to you in minutes and shopping right at your doorstep,” the company says.

