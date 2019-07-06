Robo spam calls making mobile phones less appealing as, well, phones

Retail News

NPR

Some estimate that spam calls make up over a quarter of those received by consumers, creating a problem so virulent that many consumers refuse to answer calls from unrecognized numbers. Despite a sub-industry arising offering robocall-blocking apps, spammers persist, knowing they only need to be successful with a tiny fraction of call recipients. According to Truecaller, one such spam blocker company, phone scams calls cost Americans $10.5 billion a year.