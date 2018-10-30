Rival calls for boycott of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show

Retail News

New York Post

Many younger women simply don’t get Victoria’s Secret. They moved to bralettes and underwear defined by its comfort while the chain continued to promote a product line that came across as being designed for models that appear in its ads and on the catwalk of its annual fashion show. Now, ThirdLove, a competitor that features larger sizes, has joined Robyn Lawley, a plus-size model, in launching an online petition on Change.org calling for consumers to boycott the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show broadcast. This is not the first time that ThirdLove has called for a boycott. In 2016, the retailer called for a boycott of Calvin Klein for “sexist” ads and billboards.