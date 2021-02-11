Rite Aid reaches deal to make website accessible for the disabled

Retail News
Rite Aid reaches deal to make website accessible for the disabledThe Hill 11/02/2021
Rite Aid will ensure content about the COVID-19 vaccine and its platforms for scheduling vaccinations comply with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) as part of a settlement between the drugstore chain and the Department of Justice. A Kaiser Health News investigation earlier this year found that websites generally violated disability rights laws, particularly for the blind, when it came to information about COVID-19 and vaccines to protect against it.
Discussions
