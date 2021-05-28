Rite Aid debuts first of its major store remodels

Retail News
Rite Aid debuts first of its major store remodelsThe Idaho Statesman 05/28/2021
A Rite Aid location in Boise, Idaho is one of the first of 2,400 the chain plans to remodel with the objectives of making products easier to locate via a more “clean and clutter-free aesthetic” and making pharmacists more openly accessible. Pharmacists will not longer be “walled off” and will make use of consultation rooms for more private conversations with customers.
Discussions
