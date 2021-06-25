Rite Aid CEO says pharmacies were inundated with customers seeking COVID-19 shots

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

Rite Aid faced many challenges during the novel coronavirus pandemic and, in response, accelerated its digital initiatives and stepped up its game in the face of unprecedented demand for COVID-19 vaccines that led the chain’s stores to be “inundated with people” looking to get their shots, according to CEO Heyward Donigan. “It was just all-hands-on-deck with the labs and anybody else that you could get to help you because at this point, you’re not trying to save the company, you’re trying to save the world,” she said.