Rising demand and worker shortages creating supply chain bottlenecks

Rising demand and worker shortages creating supply chain bottlenecksCNBC 06/25/2021
Jay Timmons, CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, said the combination of demand exceeding supply and a shortage of workers is creating “bottlenecks in a lot of the supply chain for manufacturers who make the finished goods.” There are about 851,000 unfilled manufacturing jobs in the U.S. today, according to Mr. Timmons.
