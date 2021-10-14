Retail News

Rising consumer demand will further add to supply chain woes

CNN 10/13/2021

Retailers and their various trading partners are finding it nearly impossible to keep up with consumer demand as supply chain challenges loom large in the equation. Moody’s Analytics in a report issued earlier this week predicted that disruptions “will get worse before they get better.” Moody’s said the imbalance in the system will likely temper the rise of gross domestic product across the globe.

