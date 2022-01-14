Rihanna to open five SavageXFenty stores

Retail News

Rihanna is opening five stores — in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC — for her consumer-direct SavageXFenty lingerie brand. “We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores! can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl…,” wrote the recording artist/entrepreneur in an Instagram post.