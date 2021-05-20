Review says Lidl should scare every grocer, not just Aldi

Retail News

Business Insider

After comparison stores tours of Aldi and Lidl, columnist Su-Jit Lin says the latter is a much better place to buy groceries and that initial delays in its U.S. expansion gave the retailer the opportunity “to observe and perfect what Americans want in a shopping experience.” Lidl stores feels more like a full assortment supermarket, she writes, but with unique products and inexpensive pricing. The German import “should be viewed as a threat to every U.S. supermarket — it’s totally coming for the crown,” the reviewer asserts.