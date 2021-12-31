Revelers this year will greet the new year from the metaverse

Retail News

Fortune

New York City is drastically curtailing the number of Time Square revelers this year due to the Omnicron outbreak, and across the country, many are refraining from parties and gatherings as well. But not to worry — the owner of One Times Square has teamed up with a cryptocurrency firm to produce a virtual replica of the iconic NYC celebration, hosting the “MetaFest 2022” party. VR-equipped guests can interact in virtual rooftop lounges, join in games and watch the ball drop, all from the safety of their homes (assuming they move their furniture aside).