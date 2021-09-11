Returning tourists may boost Christmas revenues

Retail News
Returning tourists may boost Christmas revenuesCNBC 11/08/2021
The federal government has cleared the way for international travelers to return to the U.S., giving hope to retailers that tourists will help to boost sales during the holiday selling season. “The return to the service and the experience economy is going to be positive and beneficial for retail and it’s going to be enhanced furthermore by these international visitors returning to the U.S.,” said National Retail Federation CEO Matt Shay.
Discussions
