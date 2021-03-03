Retailers will require masks even if Texas governor won’t

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

Major retailers are deciding how to respond to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that he is lifting mask mandates in the state. Chains including Albertsons, H-E-B are Tom Thumb will require workers to wear face coverings while asking, but not requiring, customers to do the same. Target and others will require both associates and shoppers to wear masks in stores. “Employers will face more resistance from their workforce as they continue to follow CDC guidance,” said Michael Correll, a labor and employment attorney at Reed Smith. “Employers will also need to rally to better support their customer-facing employees, who may now face more hostile customer reactions to ‘voluntary’ safety rules.”