Retailers want their shoppers in a private label state of mind

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Chains are looking for their own brands to stand out against products offered by their suppliers and rival retailers. That has led a wide range of companies including CVS, ShopRite, Target, Whole Foods and others to invest more in product ingredients and packaging. “The younger generation doesn’t give a hoot about brand names,” says Jerry Cole, managing director of Starpoint Consulting Group. “But if you fail to deliver on the near-premium quality, it’s a fail.”