Retailers urged to re-think if they need to call police

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Retail store operators are in a real sense on the front lines of the current racial conflict taking place across America. “While interactions with the police can be fairly infrequent, everyone shops,” said Cassi Pitt­man Claytor, a sociology professor at Case Western Reserve University. “When [Black people] are asked about the contexts where they are treated unfairly due to their race … shopping in a store ranks above all other settings, including interactions with the police.”