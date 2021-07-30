Retailers turn to AI to keep a lid on costs

Retail News
Retailers turn to AI to keep a lid on costsThe Wall Street Journal 07/29/2021
A wide variety of retailers are investing in various artificial intelligence-powered technologies in an effort to manage costs without customers feeling as though they are being given the short shrift. Anuj Dhanda, executive vice president and chief information officer at Albertsons Cos., said that the use of AI helps the supermarket giant be more responsive to the needs of its customers.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!