Retailers to pass along higher costs to consumers

Retailers will see their expenses rise by 62 percent year-over-year in the second half of 2021 as higher wage, logistics and product costs all contribute, according to a Salesforce forecast. “Retailers will certainly take on some of the burden and consumers are going to feel it as well, but given the significant increase across the board from manufacturing to logistics to labor, it can’t be all passed on to the consumer,” said Rob Garf, general manager of Salesforce’s retail practice.