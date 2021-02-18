Retailers struggle as millions of Texans remain without power

Retail News
Retailers struggle as millions of Texans remain without powerThe Dallas Morning News 02/17/2021
Grocery stores are closed in some instances, reducing hours in others, as the entire state of Texas struggles to deal with wintery weather that has left millions without power, heat and the means to get around. Demand for groceries and weather-related issues have reduced product supplies in many locations.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!