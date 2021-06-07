Retailers sticking with automation brought in during the pandemic

Retail News
Retailers sticking with automation brought in during the pandemicThe New York Times 07/06/2021
Retailers and restaurant operators turned to automated technology solutions to help address operational challenges caused the novel coronavirus pandemic. Many are sticking with the new automation and even doubling down as it has become more challenging to find human workers to fill open positions.
