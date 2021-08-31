Retailers set to respond in Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida

Retail News

Home Depot press release

Hurricane Ida tore through southern Louisiana yesterday carrying winds of 120 – 150+ miles per hour and knocking out power for over 1 million residents. Big box retailers such as Walmart and Home Depot monitored the situation from emergency operations centers and have made preparations to offer assistance. “More than 250 associates from the company’s merchandising, operations and supply chain teams are working around the clock to move truckloads of products to stores in Louisiana and Mississippi. Products like generators, water, tarps, batteries and flashlights are moving into stores in the area,” wrote Home Depot in a press release on Saturday.