Retailers seek to recruit teens

Retail News
Retailers seek to recruit teensCNBC 09/07/2019
A tight job market is compelling Walmart and other retail employers to take active steps to recruit teens to join their workforces. Walmart is among the companies offering special perks, including offering high school students free SAT and ACT prep, subsidizing college tuition and offering means to earn college credits through their employment.
