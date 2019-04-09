Retailers say Trump’s tariff plans disconnected from supply chain realities

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

Many retailers believe America doesn’t have the capacity to bring back many of the businesses that have taken their production to China and other nations outside the U.S. That means they see few choices for finding for other means to manufacture their products. The result will be higher prices for American consumers, with 69 percent of all products imported from China now having tariffs attached to them. That figure will go up to 99 percent in December if an end isn’t found to the trade stalemate between the U.S. and China.