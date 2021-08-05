Retailers, restaurants at odds with vendors over product supplies

Retail News
Retailers, restaurants at odds with vendors over product suppliesThe Wall Street Journal 05/07/2021
Food manufacturers say that labor shortages, product shortages and high transportation costs are making it difficult to keep up with the demand of retailers, restaurants and their customers. Some of the largest sellers of these products including Walmart and Sysco, however, are not satisfied with the explanations provided by vendors and have taken to fining them for incomplete orders and late deliveries.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!