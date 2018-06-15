Retailers recall ‘Baby Daddy’ card

Retail News
Retailers recall ‘Baby Daddy’ cardMinneapolis Star Tribune 06/14/2018
An American Greetings card for Father’s Day including the image of a black couple kissing with the words “Baby Daddy.” Consumers began taking to social media to criticize retailers selling the card almost immediately since the term is often used to refer to absent or deadbeat dads. Retailers and American Greetings began pulling the cards from stores across the country once they realized the implications of the term.