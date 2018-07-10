Retailers put off renovations over tax law language

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

The original intent in the massive tax cut for businesses passed last year was for companies, such as Publix, Stage Stores and White Castle, to be able to immediately deduct the cost of renovations to their businesses. Instead, the omission of some language in the law has the practical effect of spreading the write-off over 39 years. The result is that some restaurants and retailers are putting off renovations while they wait for Congress to amend the legislation’s language.