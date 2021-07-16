Retailers put facial recognition tech to work and protests follow

Retail News
Retailers put facial recognition tech to work and protests followRecode/Vox 07/16/2021
Ace Hardware, Albertson, Lowe’s, Macy’s and other retailers are deploying facial recognition technology in stores to increase security, reduce shrink and maximize profits. The retailers are seeing, however, organized push back from consumer groups looking to strictly limit the use of the technology, if not an outright ban.
Discussions
