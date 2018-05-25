Retailers push back against credit card company’s one-click plan

Retail News
Retailers push back against credit card company’s one-click planThe Wall Street Journal 05/24/2018
Representatives of large retailers met with federal regulators this week to express their opposition to a new online payment plan put forward by MasterCard and Visa that would combine their payment buttons on retailers’ checkout pages. While the credit card companies position the move as simplifying checkout for customers, retailers are concerned that it will prevent them from routing debit card transactions to networks that are less expensive to use.