Retailers pack containers to meet demand and keep costs down

Retail News

The Washington Post

Retailers are prioritizing goods that will maximize shipping containers and fill up shelf space when they order goods from overseas markets. “When you go from $2,000 per container to $20,000, the math just doesn’t work anymore for big, bulky things,” said Magi Raible, owner of LiteGear Bags in California. “I’ve had to leave behind some popular items because it’s just too expensive to ship right now.”