Retailers move up deadlines to make Christmas deliveries on time

Retail News
Retailers move up deadlines to make Christmas deliveries on timeReuters/U.S. News & World Report 10/29/2021
Retailers are setting earlier deadlines for online customers who want to receive their Christmas gifts in time for the holiday. The major delivery services haven’t changed their delivery guidelines since last year but merchants are concerned that any significant increase in orders could hamper their ability as well as parcel partners to deliver on time.
