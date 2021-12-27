Retail News

Retailers move fast to ready returned items for quick resale

The Wall Street Journal 12/27/2021

Retailers are getting unused, returned items back into their systems quickly, trying to offset supply chain issues and reduce the costs of product returns.  Automation and improved software are helping retailers such as Walmart and American Eagle Outfitters get product back into the sales pipeline faster.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!