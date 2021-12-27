Retailers move fast to ready returned items for quick resale

Retail News
Retailers move fast to ready returned items for quick resaleThe Wall Street Journal 12/27/2021
Retailers are getting unused, returned items back into their systems quickly, trying to offset supply chain issues and reduce the costs of product returns. Automation and improved software are helping retailers such as Walmart and American Eagle Outfitters get product back into the sales pipeline faster.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!