Retailers look for ways to cut online returns

Retailers look for ways to cut online returnsThe Wall Street Journal 02/09/2021
Retailers are introducing new technological tools such as 3-D body scans in an effort to reduce the number of product returns from customers. Amazon.com and Walmart tell customers to simply keep some low priced items they want to return because taking the products back is more costly than they are worth. The rate of returns for online orders is typically about three times greater than for items purchased in stores.
