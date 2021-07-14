Retailers expect sales boost as child tax credit checks mail

Retail News
Retailers expect sales boost as child tax credit checks mailCNBC 07/13/2021
Retailers across a wide number of verticals are expecting to see an incremental sales lift after Americans begin receiving monthly child tax credit payments from the federal government starting in July. “It’s a good thing for Walmart and grocery stores,” said Jim Sullivan, an economics professor at the University of Notre Dame. “The retail sectors where middle- and lower-income families spend money are likely to benefit some from this.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!