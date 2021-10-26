Retailers dial back this year’s holiday promos

Retail News
Retailers dial back this year’s holiday promosThe Wall Street Journal 10/25/2021
Retailers are reducing the number of promotions they run and the depth of their discounts in response to inflation, tight supply chains and a desire to rebuild profits previously lost during the pandemic. Katrina O’Connell, Gap Inc.’s chief financial officer, said, “We’re already quite pleased with the fact that we’ve been able to really pull back on discounting in all of our brands.”
Discussions
