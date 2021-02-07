Retailers compete for warehouse space

Retail News
Retailers compete for warehouse spaceCNBC 07/02/2021
The competition for warehouse space is growing more intense as retailers look for facilities to meet the growing supply demands of consumers purchasing products online for pick-up and delivery. “We’ve been on a long-term journey of shifting consumer behavior from buying in stores to online,” Craig Meyer, president of JLL’s Americas industrial division, said in an interview. “That’s the existential driver for demand in the U.S.”
