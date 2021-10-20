Retailers call on President Biden to repeal tariffs

Retail News
Retailers call on President Biden to repeal tariffsBloomberg 10/19/2021
The American Apparel & Footwear Association has called on the federal government to end tariffs to help offset rising freight costs. The group, which represents clothing and footwear retailers, has said that the Biden administration’s announcement that the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will remain open 24/7 is just a bandaid on a much larger systemic problem.
